Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Edward White
paisleystriped backgroundquilt patchespaisley pattern public domainretro stripe fabricclassic patternwatercolor pattern stripefabric background
Patchwork quilt magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075840/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075832/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Textile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075830/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075841/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776701/patchworkView license
Swatch from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by A Zimet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081861/swatch-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1938-zimetFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView license
Printed Quilted Patches (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061986/printed-quilted-patches-19351942-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075825/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Textiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Silk Couch Cover (c. 1938) by Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081543/silk-couch-cover-c-1938-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Colorful quilted editable text design, creative font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt (1937) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076655/quilt-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Christmas playlist, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081158/printed-textile-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Barber background, cool retro design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543330/barber-background-cool-retro-designView license
Materials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView license
Printed Quilt Patches (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061990/printed-quilt-patches-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView license
Materials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866027/stitchedView license
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license