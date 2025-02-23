Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepaisleystriped backgroundquilt patchespaisley pattern public domainretro stripe fabricclassic patternwatercolor pattern stripefabric backgroundQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Edward WhiteOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 967 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3302 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075840/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075832/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075830/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075841/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776701/patchworkView licenseSwatch from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by A Zimethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081861/swatch-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1938-zimetFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licensePrinted Quilted Patches (1935/1942) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061986/printed-quilted-patches-19351942-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075825/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseChintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079257/chintz-from-quilt-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseBe unicorn quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseTextiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSilk Couch Cover (c. 1938) by Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081543/silk-couch-cover-c-1938-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseColorful quilted editable text design, creative fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075815/materials-from-quilt-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt (1937) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076655/quilt-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081158/printed-textile-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseBarber background, cool retro designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543330/barber-background-cool-retro-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067090/materials-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licensePrinted Quilt Patches (1935/1942) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061990/printed-quilt-patches-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licenseMaterials from Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067122/materials-from-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866027/stitchedView licenseBlock Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license