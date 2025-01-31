rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Save
Edit Image
planewoodartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsphoto
Travel map iPhone wallpaper, paper plane illustration, editable design
Travel map iPhone wallpaper, paper plane illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9907641/travel-map-iphone-wallpaper-paper-plane-illustration-editable-designView license
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
School supply drive Instagram post template, editable text
School supply drive Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867676/school-supply-drive-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082340/wood-carvers-bench-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Flight training post template, editable social media design
Flight training post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602269/flight-training-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Wooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082355/wooden-log-chair-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259217/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView license
Decoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Decoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079577/decoy-duck-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259580/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView license
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Spice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Spice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084716/spice-box-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Halyard Block (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Halyard Block (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083675/halyard-block-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Fly with us Facebook post template, editable design
Fly with us Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686262/fly-with-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Ice Skate (c. 1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Ice Skate (c. 1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080301/ice-skate-c-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding megaphone, editable social media vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365461/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView license
Caulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Caulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073497/caulking-hammer-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Greek cuisine Instagram post template, editable text
Greek cuisine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467259/greek-cuisine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079411/coopersmith-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Authentic food Instagram post template, editable text
Authentic food Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467162/authentic-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085138/wall-rack-for-newspapers-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Buck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Buck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078780/buck-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
Kitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080443/kitchen-cupboard-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131950/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132050/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView license
Rabbet Plane (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Rabbet Plane (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081230/rabbet-plane-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132005/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078325/wooden-shoe-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Oyster Friday poster template, editable text and design
Oyster Friday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715003/oyster-friday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Witch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Witch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078230/witch-lantern-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132028/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView license
Ornamental Iron Leaf (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Ornamental Iron Leaf (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080678/ornamental-iron-leaf-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132004/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Star Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Star Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077387/star-design-comforter-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license