Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsbenchcoffee tableRefectory Table (1938) by Austin L DavisonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 802 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2737 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMorning cafe with people illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16598447/morning-cafe-with-people-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseTavern Table (Top Missing) (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081907/tavern-table-top-missing-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Spice Box (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080838/pa-german-spice-box-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseAn empty room Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887555/empty-room-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079665/doll-settee-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080862/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseServing Table (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081417/serving-table-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseChair Back Decoration (1935) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069131/chair-back-decoration-1935-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080749/pa-german-chest-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseSection of Cast Iron Balcony (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076912/section-cast-iron-balcony-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWindow Grille (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078192/window-grille-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room background, minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8528284/aesthetic-living-room-background-minimal-designView licenseCast Iron Match Holder (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079139/cast-iron-match-holder-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room background, minimal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527971/aesthetic-living-room-background-minimal-designView licenseTavern Table or Refectory Table (1935/1942) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063405/tavern-table-refectory-table-19351942-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080826/pa-german-plate-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Dresser (1935/1942) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061459/pa-german-dresser-19351942-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathewshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081878/table-c-1938-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain license3D minimal living room, interior editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397295/minimal-living-room-interior-editable-remixView licenseFoot Scraper (1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074918/foot-scraper-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseDrop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079751/drop-leaf-table-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseCrafted excellence Facebook post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7524654/imageView licenseConestoga Wagon Tool Box Lid (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079404/conestoga-wagon-tool-box-lid-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCast Iron Eagle (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073456/cast-iron-eagle-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080855/pa-german-table-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable living room mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207093/editable-living-room-mockup-interior-designView licenseShaker Refectory Table (c. 1939) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084552/shaker-refectory-table-c-1939-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license