Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodcrossartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingssymbolReel (1938) by Eugene C MillerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3202 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseButter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078995/butter-tub-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSpring getaway Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972721/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView licenseBirch Bark Shoe (1938) by Eugene C Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078619/birch-bark-shoe-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTobacco Box Cover (c. 1937) by Eugene C Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077677/tobacco-box-cover-c-1937-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLace Detail (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080460/lace-detail-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000433/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeometric Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080007/geometric-weather-vane-c-1938-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseWooden sign editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408231/wooden-sign-editable-mockup-elementView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079034/candle-stand-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900199/spring-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078467/andiron-c-1938-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licenseWall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860168/wall-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChemise (c. 1938) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079173/chemise-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526855/summer-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNightgown (c. 1938) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080648/nightgown-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseMan's Sack Coat (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080564/mans-sack-coat-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fashion collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551598/spring-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079024/candle-stand-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fragrance blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526850/summer-fragrance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThree Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081938/three-dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFence (c. 1938) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstielhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079854/fence-c-1938-helen-alpiner-blumenstielFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900187/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOxen Yoke (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080688/oxen-yoke-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fashion collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551597/spring-fashion-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079155/chair-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fashion collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11562772/spring-fashion-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortable Crock Filter (c. 1938) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081089/portable-crock-filter-c-1938-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fashion collection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551602/spring-fashion-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSailor Jack Whirligig (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081318/sailor-jack-whirligig-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Desk (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081436/shaker-desk-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseZoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseDoll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079665/doll-settee-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license