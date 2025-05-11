rawpixel
Rider's Spur (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
horsevintagepublic domainillustrationvintage illustrationgearphotoantique
Editable pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535238/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Spur (1935/1942) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063311/spur-19351942-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license
Editable gothic coquette decorative item design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507298/editable-gothic-coquette-decorative-item-design-element-setView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071776/spur-c-1936-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Hotel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18816921/hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Medieval metal horse spur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14279530/spurFree Image from public domain license
Horse club logo template, cream editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604973/horse-club-logo-template-cream-editable-designView license
Ancient iron medieval horse spur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14279699/spurFree Image from public domain license
Horse club logo template, pink editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7605569/horse-club-logo-template-pink-editable-designView license
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080259/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Antique metal spurs artifact
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14280418/fibulaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic horse carousel HD wallpaper, vintage collage background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110276/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Ancient iron horse bridle bit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14280291/spurFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206747/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman's Spur (c. 1940) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087230/womans-spur-c-1940-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
White horse, editable animal painting by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remasterd by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909873/png-aesthetic-animal-illustrationsView license
Wrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082400/wrought-iron-pot-hooks-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615180/horse-riding-academy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Inlaid Spur (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075342/inlaid-spur-c-1937-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Life and death poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083310/detail-quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212445/horse-riding-course-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Spurs (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077363/spurs-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Horse show Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212433/horse-show-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212440/horse-riding-course-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Bridle Bit (1935/1942) by Cecil Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069059/bridle-bit-19351942-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212434/horse-riding-course-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Bonnet (1942) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088480/bonnet-1942-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Horse show Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212438/horse-show-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Spurs (1935/1942) by LeRoy McCarrel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069639/spurs-19351942-leroy-mccarrelFree Image from public domain license
Equine excellence Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13918247/equine-excellence-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084380/quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Horse lovers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761062/horse-lovers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Arthur P Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081757/spur-c-1938-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Horse show blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212444/horse-show-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Drawing Instrument Box (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085719/drawing-instrument-box-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Beauty of horses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719718/beauty-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bench in Cemetary Lot (c. 1941) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087329/bench-cemetary-lot-c-1941-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license