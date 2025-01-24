rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotorocking chair
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Book Rest - Mahogany (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Book Rest - Mahogany (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082737/book-rest-mahogany-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Ox Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Rice
Ox Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084086/cart-chair-c-1939-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079646/doll-cradle-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Prairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Prairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076554/prairie-schooner-seat-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079649/doll-cradle-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Bed (c. 1936) by Otto E Hake
Bed (c. 1936) by Otto E Hake
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064252/bed-c-1936-otto-hakeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Circus Wagon (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
Circus Wagon (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079310/circus-wagon-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
Highboy (c. 1938) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080218/highboy-c-1938-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Highboy (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
Highboy (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066361/highboy-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Vacation package Instagram post template
Vacation package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Four Post Bed (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085904/four-post-bed-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
House party Instagram post template, editable text
House party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083018/chest-drawers-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonnet (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Bonnet (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082734/bonnet-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Shelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084575/shelf-clock-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView license
Wooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Wooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082378/wooden-straight-chair-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Bed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
Bed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087327/bed-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083226/cradle-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071641/sleigh-bed-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
High Chair (for infants) (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
High Chair (for infants) (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080215/high-chair-for-infants-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Winter getaway Instagram story template
Winter getaway Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView license
Trundle Bed (1935/1942) by Mattie P Goodman
Trundle Bed (1935/1942) by Mattie P Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069878/trundle-bed-19351942-mattie-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license