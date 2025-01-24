Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotorocking chairRocking Chair (c. 1938) by John R TowersOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 850 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2901 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseBaby High Chair (1938) by John Swientochowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078539/baby-high-chair-1938-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1942) by James Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088672/rocking-chair-c-1942-james-fisherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseCommode Chair (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089196/commode-chair-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChild's Chair (c. 1937) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073647/childs-chair-c-1937-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseHigh Chair (for infants) (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080215/high-chair-for-infants-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePa. 