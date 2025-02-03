Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedragonanimalfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domaindinosaurSaint George & the Dragon, Carved Out of Section of Plank - Painted (c. 1938) by Majel G ClaflinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 936 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3196 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRed fire dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663415/red-fire-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRetablo-Our Lady of Sorrows "Nuestra Senora de los Siete Dolores (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081269/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year editable product backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761429/chinese-new-year-editable-product-backdropView licenseChair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079158/chair-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year editable product backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761115/chinese-new-year-editable-product-backdropView licenseSanta Rita - (Bulto) (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081351/santa-rita-bulto-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseScary screeching cat background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188968/scary-screeching-cat-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licenseHead of Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080205/head-guadalupe-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseScary screeching cat background, retro neon collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188963/scary-screeching-cat-background-retro-neon-collage-editable-designView licenseLarge Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseYear of dragon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116604/year-dragon-poster-templateView licenseBulto (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078790/bulto-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licensePlay peel repeat blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23700401/play-peel-repeat-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMirror, Framed with Wall Paper Panels, Bordered in Tin (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080607/image-paper-pattern-tapeFree Image from public domain licensePuffer fish head man editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBulto - Santa Rita (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078796/bulto-santa-rita-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseDinosaur world Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12717138/dinosaur-world-instagram-post-templateView licensePainted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084180/painted-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778545/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-summer-fashion-designView licenseBulto (Santa Rita) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082831/bulto-santa-rita-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licensedragon spirit Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039904/dragon-spirit-facebook-post-templateView license"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseSkin care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597884/skin-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePenetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076301/penetente-death-cart-death-figure-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597737/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRetablo (Sacred Heart) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084418/retablo-sacred-heart-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059351/chinese-new-yearView licenseWooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078320/wooden-retablo-san-antonio-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseDinner party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708002/dinner-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13280923/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of Carved Figure with Tin Crown (1935/1942) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060827/head-carved-figure-with-tin-crown-19351942-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12915906/happy-new-year-poster-templateView licenseBulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082834/bulto-virgin-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseKnight fighting dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663237/knight-fighting-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117337/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseFigure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12947079/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView licenseRetablo - Santa Maria (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084421/retablo-santa-maria-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license