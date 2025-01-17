rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sacristy Door at Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourbuildingfurniturepublic domainpaintingsarchitecture
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081245/reredos-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Doors to Confessional (1937) by Ethel Dougan
Doors to Confessional (1937) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074479/doors-confessional-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Cabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079030/cabinet-doors-mission-san-jose-guadalupe-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Original Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Original Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067280/original-outside-door-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hand Carved Cabinet (c. 1953) by Ethel Dougan
Hand Carved Cabinet (c. 1953) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088872/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1953-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
One of Original Inside Doors to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
One of Original Inside Doors to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067286/one-original-inside-doors-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration over Doorway, Facade of Mission House (1936) by Robert W R Taylor
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration over Doorway, Facade of Mission House (1936) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070562/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Chapel Doors (1938) by William McAuley
Chapel Doors (1938) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079175/chapel-doors-1938-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Window Shutters and Details (c. 1939) by William Kieckhofel
Window Shutters and Details (c. 1939) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085237/window-shutters-and-details-c-1939-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Built-in Drawers and Cupboards (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Built-in Drawers and Cupboards (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078766/built-in-drawers-and-cupboards-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Grille and Mission-House Window (Interior) (c. 1940) by Geoffrey Holt
Grille and Mission-House Window (Interior) (c. 1940) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086003/grille-and-mission-house-window-interior-c-1940-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred wooden kitchen floor backdrop
Editable blurred wooden kitchen floor backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163982/editable-blurred-wooden-kitchen-floor-backdropView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Classroom chalkboard mockup, editable design
Classroom chalkboard mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748188/classroom-chalkboard-mockup-editable-designView license
Blanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
Blanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078661/blanket-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post template
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931867/healthy-cooking-tutorial-facebook-post-templateView license
Shaker Built-In Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Built-In Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081423/shaker-built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Virginia Kennady
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Virginia Kennady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079532/cupboard-c-1938-virginia-kennadyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Egg Cabinet (c. 1938) by Eileen Knox
Egg Cabinet (c. 1938) by Eileen Knox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079813/egg-cabinet-c-1938-eileen-knoxFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081139/press-cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Europe travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Europe travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613656/cartoon-europe-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079534/cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Flower garden Instagram post template, editable text
Flower garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513889/flower-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078730/box-desk-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license