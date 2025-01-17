Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartbuildingpublic domainpaintingsarchitecturephotorugSampler (c. 1938) by Byron DingmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1172 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3321 x 3243 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPaper craft leaf border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158929/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087617/coverlet-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseModern architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737168/modern-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082643/beaded-bag-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseWoven Textile (1935/1942) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063990/woven-textile-19351942-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture summit Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519155/architecture-summit-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082135/vase-c-1938-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseModern living room editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680526/modern-living-room-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseEmbroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSampler (c. 1941) by Eileen Knoxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088032/sampler-c-1941-eileen-knoxFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070670/sampler-c-1936-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture decoration interior mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12213162/editable-picture-decoration-interior-mockup-designView licenseCoverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083218/coverlet-boston-town-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseSampler (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081343/sampler-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room editable mockup, interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642039/living-room-editable-mockup-interiorView licenseEconomy Samples of Silk (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079819/economy-samples-silk-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610017/bedroom-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseSampler (c. 1939) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084476/sampler-c-1939-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200191/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseCoverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089285/coverlet-boston-town-c-1940-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10363338/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseOver Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licensePaper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158933/paper-craft-leaf-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067094/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseIdeal living home poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615007/ideal-living-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor building & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10707764/watercolor-building-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseSampler (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086668/sampler-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor building & flower, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452010/editable-watercolor-building-flower-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license