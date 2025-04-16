Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainadultpaintingsSanto (1938) by Eldora P LorenziniOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 885 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3020 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081358/santo-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto Bulto (Santiago or San Diego) (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081350/santo-bulto-santiago-san-diego-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanto-bulto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081354/santo-bulto-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSanto Bulto (Santiago or San Diego) (c. 1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081352/santo-bulto-santiago-san-diego-c-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBulto (San Miguel) (1939) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082833/bulto-san-miguel-1939-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBulto (San Acacio) (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078795/bulto-san-acacio-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseRetablo (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081265/retablo-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBulto (1938) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078794/bulto-1938-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseRetablo (St. Longinus) (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076758/retablo-st-longinus-1937-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePenitente Santo Entierro or (Saint in Earth) (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076290/penitente-santo-entierro-saint-earth-1937-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDeath Angel and Cart (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074284/death-angel-and-cart-1937-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSanto (Bulto) (1938) by Polly Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081361/santo-bulto-1938-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseChrist in the Sepulchre (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073721/christ-the-sepulchre-1937-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBulto (The Holy Family) (1939) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082829/bulto-the-holy-family-1939-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseBulto (Santa Barbara) (1939) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082835/bulto-santa-barbara-1939-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePenitent Christ (1937) by Eldora P Lorenzinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076287/penitent-christ-1937-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCarving "Soul in Purgatory" (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079123/carving-soul-purgatory-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseSan Jose, Carved and Painted Wooden Santo (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076863/san-jose-carved-and-painted-wooden-santo-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView license"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078430/commodore-morris-figurehead-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079284/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license