Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartpublic domaindrawingsinsectphotoantiquecc0Sauce Pan (c. 1938) by Roy WeberOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 782 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2669 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage insect animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847411/editable-vintage-insect-animal-design-element-setView licenseSkillet (c. 1939) by Alfred Goldsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084690/skillet-c-1939-alfred-goldsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMonochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769251/image-background-heart-pngView licensePa. German Waffle Iron (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080866/pa-german-waffle-iron-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable real pressed butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997108/embroidery-butterflyView licenseIron Ladle (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087856/iron-ladle-c-1941-genevieve-jordanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082071/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseIron Stand (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080347/iron-stand-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseTrivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082073/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseEditable real pressed butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377217/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView licenseButter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078814/butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseCharles Darwin editable poster template with portrait of Charles Darwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23062873/charles-darwin-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-charles-darwinView licenseToaster (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081980/toaster-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal insect element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004484/animal-insect-element-set-editable-designView licensePa. German Pie Marker (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080810/pa-german-pie-marker-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseTraces of nature poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23260237/image-texture-butterfly-cartoonView licenseRoasting Stand with Drip Pan (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081290/roasting-stand-with-drip-pan-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseLet your heart bloom editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22393299/let-your-heart-bloom-editable-designView license"Slut" Lamp (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087279/slut-lamp-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080824/pa-german-plate-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664583/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080503/lantern-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669920/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGridiron (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080081/gridiron-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseInsect set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091229/insect-set-editable-design-elementView licenseMiner's Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080608/miners-candle-holder-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly effect blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528542/butterfly-effect-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseToaster (1935/1942) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063515/toaster-19351942-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseInsect set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091280/insect-set-editable-design-elementView licensePa. German Stove Plate (c. 1937) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076170/pa-german-stove-plate-c-1937-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092932/butterfly-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseChild's Porringer (1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079242/childs-porringer-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly effect poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528543/butterfly-effect-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Butt of Side Hinge (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080739/pa-german-butt-side-hinge-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license