Sauce Dish (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
Vase (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082130/vase-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bowl (c. 1939) by Isidore Steinberg
Bowl (c. 1939) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082770/bowl-c-1939-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
Lamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080493/lamp-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082288/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Honey recipes Instagram post template, editable text
Honey recipes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928844/honey-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086391/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892180/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Mug (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
Mug (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086411/mug-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872067/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
Sugar Bowl (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086897/sugar-bowl-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10605893/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Sugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081833/sugar-bowl-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892644/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Gold Brooch (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
Gold Brooch (c. 1940) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085971/gold-brooch-c-1940-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871911/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Wine Glass (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
Wine Glass (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078201/wine-glass-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872198/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Earrings (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
Earrings (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074628/earrings-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Lorgnette (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
Lorgnette (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075736/lorgnette-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Picnic time Facebook post template, editable design
Picnic time Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538275/picnic-time-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Earthenware Bowl (c. 1938) by Jessica Price
Pa. German Earthenware Bowl (c. 1938) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080796/pa-german-earthenware-bowl-c-1938-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Family gathering Facebook post template, editable design
Family gathering Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538436/family-gathering-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
Brooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073212/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop Facebook post template, editable design
Bakery shop Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538447/bakery-shop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Wash Bowl (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Wash Bowl (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082193/wash-bowl-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Honey recipes Facebook post template, editable design
Honey recipes Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537983/honey-recipes-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
Pa. German Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080687/pa-german-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Homemade bakery Instagram post template, editable text
Homemade bakery Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530768/homemade-bakery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bowl (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberg
Bowl (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068980/bowl-19351942-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132009/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079500/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
Pa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080758/pa-german-covered-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food set, editable design element
watercolor food set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132008/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView license
Box (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
Box (c. 1936) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069951/box-c-1936-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license