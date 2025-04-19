rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Settee (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbenchchairpark bench
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Daybed (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
Daybed (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079568/daybed-c-1938-gordon-saltar-and-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fire Screen (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Fire Screen (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079924/fire-screen-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Natural joy quote poster template
Natural joy quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView license
Water Crock (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Water Crock (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082210/water-crock-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Green & clean Instagram post template, editable text
Green & clean Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590918/green-clean-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077548/table-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance blog banner template
Spring fragrance blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453049/spring-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView license
Billiard Chair (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Billiard Chair (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073027/billiard-chair-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stone Flask (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Stone Flask (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081787/stone-flask-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Permission to rest poster template
Permission to rest poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453282/permission-rest-poster-templateView license
Sofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Sofa (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077320/sofa-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Flower shop blog banner template
Flower shop blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453079/flower-shop-blog-banner-templateView license
Paper Knife (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
Paper Knife (c. 1938) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080893/paper-knife-c-1938-gordon-saltar-and-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template, editable text
Music playlist Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590920/music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bookcase (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Bookcase (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078676/bookcase-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
Senior care Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528410/senior-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Rocker Footstool (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076777/rocker-footstool-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Homebuyer Facebook post template
Homebuyer Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062870/homebuyer-facebook-post-templateView license
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Wall Hat Rack (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077921/wall-hat-rack-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Autumn forest walk Instagram post template, editable text
Autumn forest walk Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540334/autumn-forest-walk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Settee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Settee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076913/settee-walnut-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Doctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528288/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Settee (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
Settee (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070750/settee-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Cinema crew Instagram post template
Cinema crew Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050257/cinema-crew-instagram-post-templateView license
Hepplewhite Chair (c. 1936) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
Hepplewhite Chair (c. 1936) by Gordon Saltar and Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066334/hepplewhite-chair-c-1936-gordon-saltar-and-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Slow living poster template, editable text and design
Slow living poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667603/slow-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candle Mold (c. 1936) by Vincent P Rosel
Candle Mold (c. 1936) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064511/candle-mold-c-1936-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Slow living Instagram post template, editable text
Slow living Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643172/slow-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Valentine (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Valentine (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082132/valentine-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Bachelor party Instagram post template
Bachelor party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568486/bachelor-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Cast Iron and Brass Andiron (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Cast Iron and Brass Andiron (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079120/cast-iron-and-brass-andiron-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Casting call Instagram post template
Casting call Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050256/casting-call-instagram-post-templateView license
Tin Stove (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
Tin Stove (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077674/tin-stove-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Knife Box (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Knife Box (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080461/knife-box-c-1938-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license