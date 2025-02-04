Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingschaircoffee tableServing Table (c. 1938) by Edward L LoperOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 859 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2931 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLow-back Stretcher Chair (c. 1942) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088616/low-back-stretcher-chair-c-1942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081999/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLunch Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080560/lunch-box-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRefectory Table (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081242/refectory-table-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseTavern Table (Top Missing) (1938) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081907/tavern-table-top-missing-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080855/pa-german-table-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065466/desk-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346728/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChina Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEbony, Marble-top Table (c. 1938) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079795/ebony-marble-top-table-c-1938-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTable (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathewshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081878/table-c-1938-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable modern rattan furniture design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331248/editable-modern-rattan-furniture-design-element-setView licenseWooden Chair (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082336/wooden-chair-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture & home decor logo template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21009375/furniture-home-decor-logo-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDrop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079751/drop-leaf-table-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseLantern (c. 1939) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083914/lantern-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444214/business-news-poster-templateView licenseButter Mold (c. 1940) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089071/butter-mold-c-1940-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic designer profile poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444210/graphic-designer-profile-poster-templateView licenseSofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077312/sofa-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012258/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCopper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083173/copper-kettle-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage style with bold text: Becoming Strategic Successful editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22633597/image-background-png-cartoonView licenseFish Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079926/fish-pitcher-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseDressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083397/dressing-table-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseColorful living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064630/card-table-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseBlack armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989846/black-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081479/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license