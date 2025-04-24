rawpixel
Sewing Kit and Spool Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Walnut Spool Cabinet (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082195/walnut-spool-cabinet-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spool Holder (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081727/spool-holder-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Christmas winter, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Powder Horn (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081125/powder-horn-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730685/png-android-wallpaper-architecture-artView license
Sugar Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081840/sugar-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730680/png-android-wallpaper-architecture-artView license
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077312/sofa-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lunch Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080560/lunch-box-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cupboard (1938) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079541/cupboard-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery kits poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17704472/embroidery-kits-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080749/pa-german-chest-c-1938-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue various object design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15216378/editable-blue-various-object-design-element-setView license
Brass Box Lock (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078746/brass-box-lock-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Flower garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12513889/flower-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Gardening for beginners poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653424/gardening-for-beginners-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Serving Table (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081417/serving-table-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue various object design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15216498/editable-blue-various-object-design-element-setView license
Duncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue various object design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15216375/editable-blue-various-object-design-element-setView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079167/chest-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Dressing Table (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079755/dressing-table-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue various object design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15216329/editable-blue-various-object-design-element-setView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073527/chair-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Olive house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466938/olive-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest-on-Chest (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079218/chest-on-chest-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Combination Lantern/Stove (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083155/combination-lanternstove-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Money Chest in Old Swedes Church (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080635/money-chest-old-swedes-church-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license