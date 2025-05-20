Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageantique sewingpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsscrewphotoSewing Screw (c. 1938) by Frank EisemanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 893 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3048 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSewing Bird (c. 1938) by Frank McEnteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081404/sewing-bird-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseAmana Baker's Oven Lamp (c. 1937) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072827/amana-bakers-oven-lamp-c-1937-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseCarpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073414/carpenters-brace-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseWine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514256/wine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChair (c. 1938) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079160/chair-c-1938-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseWine blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514264/wine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseClamp (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079329/clamp-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseWine Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514266/wine-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071789/spur-c-1936-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseSewing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724150/sewing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSewing Cabinet (c. 1937) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076922/sewing-cabinet-c-1937-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseSewing class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993819/sewing-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088171/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrating love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497860/celebrating-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFootstool (c. 1939) by Frank Eisemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083594/footstool-c-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain licenseWine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11823058/wine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081125/powder-horn-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059889/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseKettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059871/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseClock Jack (c. 1938) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079360/clock-jack-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWinslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059882/winslow-homers-boys-dory-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSickle (c. 1936) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070968/sickle-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licensePeople at park editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596557/people-park-editable-design-community-remixView licenseNutcracker (c. 1937) by Frank McEnteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075999/nutcracker-c-1937-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059794/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073299/candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain licenseHousewarming party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978490/housewarming-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDrinking Vessel (Loving Cup) (c. 1936) by Frank McEnteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065826/drinking-vessel-loving-cup-c-1936-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain licenseWine knowledge Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556369/wine-knowledge-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMemorial Money Bank (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086331/memorial-money-bank-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer review Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9607491/customer-review-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePowder Flask (c. 1938) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081108/powder-flask-c-1938-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseDental clinic poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14423497/dental-clinic-poster-templateView licenseBit with Curb (c. 1940) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088950/bit-with-curb-c-1940-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseDental implant Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985767/dental-implant-facebook-post-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079056/candlestick-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license