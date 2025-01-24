rawpixel
Shaker Chair (c. 1938) by Emil Hagen
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Chair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Armchair (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Wooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Chair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Wooden Chair (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Serving Table (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Combination Table and Chair (as chair) (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
Relax Instagram post template
Rocking Chair (c. 1936) by John Cutting
Vacation package Instagram post template
Pa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
House party Instagram post template, editable text
Rocking Chair (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Pa. German Table (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Beach party Instagram post template
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Emil Hagen
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Rocking Chair (c. 1938) by John R Towers
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Shaker Spiral Staircase (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
Winter getaway Instagram story template
Water Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Shaker Spiral Staircase (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
