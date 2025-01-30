rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Hair Wreath (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Save
Edit Image
plantpatternartpublic domaindrawingshairphotorug
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081960/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Crewel Bed Hanging (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Bed Hanging (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079474/crewel-bed-hanging-c-1938-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Spa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081957/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081959/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Flower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581887/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mozart Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Mozart Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080639/mozart-tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room scene mockup, editable design
Minimal living room scene mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670403/minimal-living-room-scene-mockup-editable-designView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Living room hand drawn illustration, editable design
Living room hand drawn illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136399/living-room-hand-drawn-illustration-editable-designView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079545/damask-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Living room hand drawn illustration, editable design
Living room hand drawn illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178821/living-room-hand-drawn-illustration-editable-designView license
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Damask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Rug Binding Tapes (c. 1937) by Helen Dana
Shaker Rug Binding Tapes (c. 1937) by Helen Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076991/shaker-rug-binding-tapes-c-1937-helen-danaFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084903/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Door mat mockup, editable design
Door mat mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13330963/door-mat-mockup-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078335/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715463/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tieback (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
Tieback (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084884/tieback-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Flower headed woman png, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flower headed woman png, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9498344/flower-headed-woman-png-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
Editable picture frame mockup, home decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083228/crewel-embroidery-c-1939-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585056/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Wall poster editable mockup
Wall poster editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11536906/wall-poster-editable-mockupView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Poster mockup, editable office supply
Poster mockup, editable office supply
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7525048/poster-mockup-editable-office-supplyView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078340/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Chair (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073536/chair-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686237/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076571/printed-cotton-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license