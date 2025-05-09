rawpixel
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Shaker Cabinet with Drawers (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
Shaker Kitchen Piece with Tray (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Vintage book element set, editable design
Shaker Desk (c. 1953) by Alfred H Smith
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Kas (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shaker Chest with Drawer (1935/1942) by Alfred H Smith
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Desk (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Cabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Shaker Bookcase (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
