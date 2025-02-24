rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Room Cupboard (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
Save
Edit Image
doorartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsroomphoto
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962307/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081443/shaker-cupboard-c-1938-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976793/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Cabinet (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Cabinet (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069625/shaker-cabinet-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Living room furniture Instagram post template
Living room furniture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602601/living-room-furniture-instagram-post-templateView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074007/corner-cupboard-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Sugar Chest (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Sugar Chest (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062833/shaker-sugar-chest-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Cabinet (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Cabinet (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069622/shaker-cabinet-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room key tag, editable design
Hotel room key tag, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962453/hotel-room-key-tag-editable-designView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081441/shaker-desk-c-1938-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976853/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Desk (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081436/shaker-desk-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Shaker Spiral Staircase (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Spiral Staircase (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081454/shaker-spiral-staircase-c-1938-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881948/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView license
Closet and Drawers (c. 1938) by Winslow Rich and John W Kelleher
Closet and Drawers (c. 1938) by Winslow Rich and John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079352/closet-and-drawers-c-1938-winslow-rich-and-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable design
Minimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670405/minimal-bedroom-home-decor-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Spiral Staircase (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
Shaker Spiral Staircase (c. 1938) by George V Vezolles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081460/shaker-spiral-staircase-c-1938-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, home decor design
Picture frame editable mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7399927/picture-frame-editable-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081424/shaker-cabinet-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Wall editable mockup, interior design
Wall editable mockup, interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408962/wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView license
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081445/shaker-cupboard-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081444/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Editable hanging picture frame mockup, editable living room design
Editable hanging picture frame mockup, editable living room design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11139646/editable-hanging-picture-frame-mockup-editable-living-room-designView license
Shaker Dining Room Cupboard (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Dining Room Cupboard (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076980/shaker-dining-room-cupboard-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Small Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lon Cronk
Shaker Small Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077020/shaker-small-corner-cupboard-c-1937-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template
Museum Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView license
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078730/box-desk-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081139/press-cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Desk (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079603/desk-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote blog banner template
Reading & book quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685816/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079534/cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license