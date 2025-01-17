rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingselectronicscoffee table
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081424/shaker-cabinet-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076974/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081444/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Online class Instagram post template, editable text
Online class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600085/online-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Table (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081873/table-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Tailoress' Table (1938) by John W Kelleher
Tailoress' Table (1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081901/tailoress-table-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Built-In Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Built-In Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081423/shaker-built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076955/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081438/shaker-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076972/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Dining Table (Marble Top) (1935/1942) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Dining Table (Marble Top) (1935/1942) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062763/shaker-dining-table-marble-top-19351942-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077009/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Membership, marketing campaign Instagram post template, editable text
Membership, marketing campaign Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599682/membership-marketing-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076993/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Marketing campaign Instagram post template, editable text
Marketing campaign Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600008/marketing-campaign-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
Desk (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079597/desk-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Blissful home Facebook post template
Blissful home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Shaker Dining Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Dining Chair (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076971/shaker-dining-chair-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Laptop case editable mockup
Laptop case editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12594238/laptop-case-editable-mockupView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076981/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Laptop screen mockup, aesthetic workspace, editable design
Laptop screen mockup, aesthetic workspace, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7395853/imageView license
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081479/shaker-table-c-1938-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Editable computer screen mockup
Editable computer screen mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10979856/editable-computer-screen-mockupView license
Shaker Bookcase (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Bookcase (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076938/shaker-bookcase-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Closet and Drawers (c. 1938) by Winslow Rich and John W Kelleher
Closet and Drawers (c. 1938) by Winslow Rich and John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079352/closet-and-drawers-c-1938-winslow-rich-and-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Laptop screen mockup, editable digital device
Laptop screen mockup, editable digital device
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7428779/laptop-screen-mockup-editable-digital-deviceView license
Shaker Stove (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Stove (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081459/shaker-stove-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Table (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathews
Table (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathews
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081878/table-c-1938-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain license