Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugphotocupantiqueShaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta SpicerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 918 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3133 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081484/shaving-mug-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDecoy (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079581/decoy-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licensePNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView licenseMug (c. 1939) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084045/mug-c-1939-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseFlip (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085874/flip-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBird (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078618/bird-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView licenseFountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079994/fountain-figure-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081038/pitcher-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseCalming herbal tea Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822162/calming-herbal-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseButter Mold (c. 1939) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082848/butter-mold-c-1939-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePaperweight (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089487/paperweight-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086459/pitcher-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088969/bonnet-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseQuaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068128/quaker-dress-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCalash (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064481/calash-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseTeapot (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081909/teapot-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseCup (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079530/cup-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079490/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePewter Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080977/pewter-oil-lamp-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseMan's Shoes (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067046/mans-shoes-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848776/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078715/bowl-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license