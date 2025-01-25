rawpixel
Shaving Horse (c. 1938) by Clarence W Dawson
horsewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschair
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088739/trivet-c-1942-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Leather Hat Box (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086259/leather-hat-box-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toy Bank: Eagle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087007/toy-bank-eagle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Youth's Chair (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087265/youths-chair-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418669/victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Shaker Built-In Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081423/shaker-built-in-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Doll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085659/doll-cradle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Cupboard (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081438/shaker-cupboard-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086186/jug-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sugar Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081840/sugar-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Card Table (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079085/card-table-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Tin Tea Caddy (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086982/toleware-tin-tea-caddy-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Potato Masher (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086496/potato-masher-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable wooden chair set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView license
Iron Gate (c. 1941) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087850/iron-gate-c-1941-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable wooden chair set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979615/editable-wooden-chair-setView license
Blanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078661/blanket-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Wall Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080864/pa-german-wall-corner-cupboard-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Baby's Hood (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson and Margaret Golden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085365/babys-hood-c-1940-clarence-dawson-and-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shoe Bench (c. 1941) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088113/shoe-bench-c-1941-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Relaxing spa poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543021/relaxing-spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sauce Pan (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081378/sauce-pan-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081424/shaker-cabinet-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Summer discount Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466843/summer-discount-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaving Stand (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081500/shaving-stand-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license