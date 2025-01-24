rawpixel
Shaker Tufted Wool Rug (c. 1938) by Orville A Carroll
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
Fragments of Shaker Chair Braid (c. 1938) by Orville A Carroll
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Shaker Table (c. 1938) by Orville A Carroll
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Wool Tablecloth (c. 1938) by Frank Maurer
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Orville A Carroll
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Shaker Rug Beater (c. 1939) by Orville Cline
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by A Zimet
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Glass Bottle (1935/1942) by Orville A Carroll
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Valance (c. 1938) by Mae A Clarke
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Wall Decoration (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Linsey Blanket (c. 1938) by Frank Maurer
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Chintz Square (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Bus routes Instagram post template
Wool Cushion Top (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Patchwork Quilt with Eagles (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
Jerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Quilt Coverlet (c. 1938) by Minnetta Good
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Woven Coverlet (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Applique Quilt (c. 1938) by Margaret Concha
