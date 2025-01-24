Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotorughumanShaker Tufted Wool Rug (c. 1938) by Orville A CarrollOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 902 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3079 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFragments of Shaker Chair Braid (c. 1938) by Orville A Carrollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079985/fragments-shaker-chair-braid-c-1938-orville-carrollFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Orville A Carrollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081487/shaker-table-c-1938-orville-carrollFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licenseWool Tablecloth (c. 1938) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082390/wool-tablecloth-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseBonnet (1935/1942) by Orville A Carrollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059240/bonnet-19351942-orville-carrollFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Rug Beater (c. 1939) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084556/shaker-rug-beater-c-1939-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by A Zimethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080950/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-zimetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePiece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGlass Bottle (1935/1942) by Orville A Carrollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060706/glass-bottle-19351942-orville-carrollFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseValance (c. 1938) by Mae A Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082115/valance-c-1938-mae-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Decoration (c. 1938) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082176/wall-decoration-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079309/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLinsey Blanket (c. 1938) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080522/linsey-blanket-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChintz Square (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079260/chintz-square-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079646/doll-cradle-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseBus routes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508451/bus-routes-instagram-post-templateView licenseWool Cushion Top (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082377/wool-cushion-top-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePatchwork Quilt with Eagles (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080947/patchwork-quilt-with-eagles-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080391/jerga-carpet-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443872/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseQuilt Coverlet (c. 1938) by Minnetta Goodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081213/quilt-coverlet-c-1938-minnetta-goodFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082383/woven-coverlet-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1938) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078491/applique-quilt-c-1938-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license