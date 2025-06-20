rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaving Stand (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Highboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080217/highboy-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079291/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081515/ships-figurehead-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082340/wood-carvers-bench-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
Highboy (c. 1938) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080220/highboy-c-1938-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Table (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
Table (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084850/table-c-1939-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Shaving Stand (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
Shaving Stand (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081504/shaving-stand-c-1938-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaving Stand (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Shaving Stand (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081500/shaving-stand-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
Dressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079734/dressing-mirror-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
Kitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080443/kitchen-cupboard-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081403/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Highboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080244/highboy-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
Chest (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079181/chest-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079534/cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dressing Table (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Dressing Table (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079758/dressing-table-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081139/press-cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license