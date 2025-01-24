Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsclockphotoshelfantiqueShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Frank WengerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 998 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3297 x 3964 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378466/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081513/shelf-clock-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900744/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084574/shelf-clock-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman doing yoga background, aesthetic wellness illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892678/woman-doing-yoga-background-aesthetic-wellness-illustration-editable-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084575/shelf-clock-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman doing yoga background, aesthetic wellness illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893747/woman-doing-yoga-background-aesthetic-wellness-illustration-editable-designView licenseMantel Clock (c. 1938) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080556/mantel-clock-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman doing yoga computer wallpaper, aesthetic wellness illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893749/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-backgroundView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084576/shelf-clock-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman doing yoga computer wallpaper, aesthetic wellness illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892724/png-aesthetic-paint-remix-backgroundView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081521/shelf-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979319/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081519/shelf-clock-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979538/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by James Fisherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081507/shelf-clock-c-1938-james-fisherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979310/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070960/shelf-clock-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979460/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licensePembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080959/pembroke-table-c-1938-henry-granet-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979468/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseDressing Mirror (c. 1938) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079734/dressing-mirror-c-1938-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979403/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077034/shelf-clock-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable home decoration elements sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979405/editable-home-decoration-elements-setView licenseClock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079338/clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000745/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086695/shelf-clock-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000696/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseLyre Clock (c. 1938) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080551/lyre-clock-c-1938-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000522/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseChest of Drawers (1938) by Arsen Maralian and Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079200/chest-drawers-1938-arsen-maralian-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseTall Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081893/tall-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000695/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseStool (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077480/stool-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseModern black frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101426/modern-black-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseSide Chair (c. 1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070988/side-chair-c-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000744/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseChest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license