rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shoe (c. 1938) by Arlington Gregg
Save
Edit Image
cowboypublic domain illustration bootscowboy bootpublic domain cowboy antiquebutton public domainartwatercolorvintage
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242959/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Woman's Shoe (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082343/womans-shoe-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242412/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087215/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Cowboy fashion shop logo template, editable design
Cowboy fashion shop logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548819/cowboy-fashion-shop-logo-template-editable-designView license
Woman's Silk Shoe (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
Woman's Silk Shoe (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078235/womans-silk-shoe-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Cowboy fashion logo template, editable design
Cowboy fashion logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548193/cowboy-fashion-logo-template-editable-designView license
Spats (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
Spats (1935/1942) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063278/spats-19351942-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Retro cowboy boot logo template, editable design
Retro cowboy boot logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548324/retro-cowboy-boot-logo-template-editable-designView license
Shaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Shaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081484/shaving-mug-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Cowboy boot editable poster template, retro design
Cowboy boot editable poster template, retro design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8551645/cowboy-boot-editable-poster-template-retro-designView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Woman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072642/womans-shoe-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Cowboy themed Facebook post template, editable design
Cowboy themed Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548869/cowboy-themed-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Woman's Shoe (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087212/womans-shoe-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Leather boots template, editable vintage photography design
Leather boots template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194609/leather-boots-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087214/womans-slipper-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop logo template, editable design
Antique shop logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548315/antique-shop-logo-template-editable-designView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Woman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072650/womans-slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Retro antique shop logo template, editable design
Retro antique shop logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548648/retro-antique-shop-logo-template-editable-designView license
Inlaid Spur (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Inlaid Spur (c. 1937) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075342/inlaid-spur-c-1937-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Vintage radio design element set
Editable Vintage radio design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180004/editable-vintage-radio-design-element-setView license
Child's Shoes (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
Child's Shoes (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085576/childs-shoes-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop logo template, editable design
Antique shop logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548185/antique-shop-logo-template-editable-designView license
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Woman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085252/womans-shoes-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Latest fashion trends Instagram post template, editable design
Latest fashion trends Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18320598/latest-fashion-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Shop Sign: Man's Shoe (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handy
Shop Sign: Man's Shoe (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084599/shop-sign-mans-shoe-c-1939-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Slipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077277/slipper-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage wanted editable poster template, retro cowboy design
Vintage wanted editable poster template, retro cowboy design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8551459/vintage-wanted-editable-poster-template-retro-cowboy-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078678/bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Wild west shop logo template, editable design
Wild west shop logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548310/wild-west-shop-logo-template-editable-designView license
Man's Hat (c. 1939) by Alvin Shiren
Man's Hat (c. 1939) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083975/mans-hat-c-1939-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Cowboy hat logo template, editable design
Cowboy hat logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548635/cowboy-hat-logo-template-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Victorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059379/png-amos-antique-artView license
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081905/tea-apron-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Wild west shop logo template, editable design
Wild west shop logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548068/wild-west-shop-logo-template-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Cowboy dream Instagram post template, editable design
Cowboy dream Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739168/cowboy-dream-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082036/toy-bank-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license