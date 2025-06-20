rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ship Builder's Auger (1938) by Erwin Stenzel
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsshipphotoantiquecc0
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Zoar Flute Recorder (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Flute Recorder (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082434/zoar-flute-recorder-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
Painting class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981032/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ice Skate (1939) by Erwin Stenzel
Ice Skate (1939) by Erwin Stenzel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083786/ice-skate-1939-erwin-stenzelFree Image from public domain license
Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059882/winslow-homers-boys-dory-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Clock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Gorid
Clock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Gorid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079346/clock-c-1938-nicholas-goridFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059889/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Scroll (c. 1938) by Erwin Stenzel
Scroll (c. 1938) by Erwin Stenzel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081394/scroll-c-1938-erwin-stenzelFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059871/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059794/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Naval Clapper (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
Naval Clapper (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084062/naval-clapper-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license
Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063649/winslow-homers-boys-dory-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Pearl Torell
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066387/hitching-post-c-1936-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063650/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Vase (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077852/vase-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888807/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Bishop Hill: Fire Extinguisher (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
Bishop Hill: Fire Extinguisher (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078644/bishop-hill-fire-extinguisher-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10379442/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866139/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Albert Pratt
Spur (c. 1938) by Albert Pratt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081737/spur-c-1938-albert-prattFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866556/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082609/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888925/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Eye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secor
Eye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079849/eye-bolt-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866362/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888867/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084900/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Caribbean cruise poster template
Caribbean cruise poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12955656/caribbean-cruise-poster-templateView license
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082119/two-oil-lamps-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648823/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Ornament (1935/1942) by Erwin Stenzel
Ornament (1935/1942) by Erwin Stenzel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061409/ornament-19351942-erwin-stenzelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10648843/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Speaking Trumpet (c. 1938) by Samuel O Klein
Speaking Trumpet (c. 1938) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081700/speaking-trumpet-c-1938-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor sailboat, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11448263/watercolor-sailboat-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197767/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Candlestand (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
Candlestand (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079032/candlestand-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license