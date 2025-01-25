rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shoulder Shawl (c. 1938) by Arthur G Merkley
Save
Edit Image
plaidplaid fabric texturetartanfabric texturefabric plaidwatercolor patterngeometricwoven fabric
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7568613/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088332/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Homemade bread recipe Instagram post template
Homemade bread recipe Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536614/homemade-bread-recipe-instagram-post-templateView license
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084409/red-and-white-table-napkin-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable cute design
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable cute design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18587449/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-cute-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation blog banner template, editable text
Easter party invitation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907617/easter-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089231/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation poster template, editable text and design
Easter party invitation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907618/easter-party-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Plaid Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069475/plaid-homespun-coverlet-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation Instagram post template, editable text
Easter party invitation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11649778/easter-party-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Piece of Handwoven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
Piece of Handwoven Linen (c. 1937) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076397/piece-handwoven-linen-c-1937-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Easter giveaway Instagram post template, editable text
Easter giveaway Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11650301/easter-giveaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083214/coverlet-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Easter party invitation Instagram story template, editable text
Easter party invitation Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907620/easter-party-invitation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Jacquard (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkley
Jacquard (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061037/jacquard-19351942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Fairy bread Instagram post template
Fairy bread Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536616/fairy-bread-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079442/coverlet-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Clothing tag label editable mockup
Clothing tag label editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543836/clothing-tag-label-editable-mockupView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088341/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Cozy bed linen mockup, customizable design
Cozy bed linen mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22115707/cozy-bed-linen-mockup-customizable-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Eleanor Rogers
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Eleanor Rogers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081161/printed-textile-c-1938-eleanor-rogersFree Image from public domain license
Baby quote Instagram post template
Baby quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763797/baby-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066313/handwoven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Easter crafts poster template
Easter crafts poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408039/easter-crafts-poster-templateView license
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
Homespun Bedspread (c. 1938) by Gene Luedke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080238/homespun-bedspread-c-1938-gene-luedkeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15251895/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Easter poster template
Easter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408030/easter-poster-templateView license
Table Napkin (c. 1940) by Arthur G Merkley
Table Napkin (c. 1940) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086928/table-napkin-c-1940-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Cooking quote template for social media, editable text
Cooking quote template for social media, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21464067/cooking-quote-template-for-social-media-editable-textView license
Shirred Rug (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
Shirred Rug (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070962/shirred-rug-c-1936-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Every day is a second chance quote Instagram post templates, editable hand drawn design
Every day is a second chance quote Instagram post templates, editable hand drawn design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18410697/image-star-texture-flowerView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089247/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
Beyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Handspun Bedspread (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075137/handspun-bedspread-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable quirky design
Inspirational quote mobile wallpaper template, editable quirky design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20744571/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-quirky-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
Sandwich illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236536/sandwich-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078335/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license