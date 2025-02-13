rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Save
Edit Image
necklaceartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsbagsilk
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilted Petticoat (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Quilted Petticoat (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081215/quilted-petticoat-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Online shopping Instagram post template, editable design
Online shopping Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18320589/online-shopping-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078516/babys-shirt-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Doll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079645/doll-elissa-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian accessory, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian accessory, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057732/editable-victorian-accessory-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Petticoat and Pantalettes (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Petticoat and Pantalettes (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080982/petticoat-and-pantalettes-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
New collection poster template
New collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView license
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Greiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Nightgown (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Nightgown (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080654/nightgown-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079631/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template
New collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram story template
New collection Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView license
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Shopping guide blog banner template, editable text
Shopping guide blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598032/shopping-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Coquette core fashion collection, customizable design
Coquette core fashion collection, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408384/image-heart-cute-sunglassesView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079040/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Fashion sale poster template, editable text and design
Fashion sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596925/fashion-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Doll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074405/doll-general-grant-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Big sale poster template, editable text and design
Big sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681501/big-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Big sale blog banner template, editable text
Big sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598063/big-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Brooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Brooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078772/brooch-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Indian wedding poster template, editable text and design
Indian wedding poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849386/indian-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
Jerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080392/jerga-carpet-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Sports club post template, editable social media design
Sports club post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Skirt Hook (c. 1940) by Emil Warns
Skirt Hook (c. 1940) by Emil Warns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086752/skirt-hook-c-1940-emil-warnsFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding shopping bags, creative editable remix
Woman holding shopping bags, creative editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10231759/woman-holding-shopping-bags-creative-editable-remixView license
Rag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076723/rag-doll-tilly-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Emily" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Emily" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079652/doll-emily-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license