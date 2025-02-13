Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagenecklaceartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsbagsilkSilk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F BushOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 933 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3183 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilted Petticoat (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081215/quilted-petticoat-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseOnline shopping Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18320589/online-shopping-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBaby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078516/babys-shirt-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseDoll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079645/doll-elissa-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian accessory, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057732/editable-victorian-accessory-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePetticoat and Pantalettes (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080982/petticoat-and-pantalettes-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView licenseGreiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseNightgown (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080654/nightgown-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079631/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView licenseChair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseShopping guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598032/shopping-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: Stump Speaker (c. 1938) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082064/toy-bank-stump-speaker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseCoquette core fashion collection, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408384/image-heart-cute-sunglassesView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079040/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseFashion sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596925/fashion-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll--"General Grant" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074405/doll-general-grant-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681501/big-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseKerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598063/big-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBrooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078772/brooch-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseIndian wedding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849386/indian-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080392/jerga-carpet-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseSports club post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633282/sports-club-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSkirt Hook (c. 1940) by Emil Warnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086752/skirt-hook-c-1940-emil-warnsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding shopping bags, creative editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10231759/woman-holding-shopping-bags-creative-editable-remixView licenseRag Doll - "Tilly" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076723/rag-doll-tilly-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Emily" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079652/doll-emily-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license