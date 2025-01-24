Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefirefacewoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsSide Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G AndersonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 789 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2692 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLittle boy in firefighter uniform png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542920/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseHose Holder for Hand Engine (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075294/hose-holder-for-hand-engine-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575706/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFire Engine Pumper (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074792/fire-engine-pumper-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575687/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseHoseholder with Fire Company Insignia (1935/1942) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060938/hoseholder-with-fire-company-insignia-19351942-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseHoli day run poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380064/holi-day-run-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIlluminated Title Page from Manuscript Songbook (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075318/illuminated-title-page-from-manuscript-songbook-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080812/pa-german-gravy-boat-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065092/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBillethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078625/billethead-from-ship-favorite-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseWe need firefighters poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597467/need-firefighters-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Music Book (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076113/pa-german-music-book-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holi Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380073/happy-holi-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFireman's Torch (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074807/firemans-torch-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575558/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFireman's Torch (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074811/firemans-torch-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575603/blue-birthday-cake-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseDavid Reed's Tavern Sign (verso) (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079564/david-reeds-tavern-sign-verso-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseZodiac element Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932882/zodiac-element-facebook-post-templateView licenseWooden Figure (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072684/wooden-figure-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseChair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079158/chair-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseHoli day run Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407301/holi-day-run-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseIndia travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407257/india-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080690/pa-german-block-used-pressing-and-steaming-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575563/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079286/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseParade Fire Horn (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076231/parade-fire-horn-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080758/pa-german-covered-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license