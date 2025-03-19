rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Silver Chocolate Pot (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourcoinmoneypublic domainpaintingschocolate
Paper piggy bank, money saving collage, editable design
Paper piggy bank, money saving collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806583/paper-piggy-bank-money-saving-collage-editable-designView license
Silver Chocolate Pot (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
Silver Chocolate Pot (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081587/silver-chocolate-pot-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
Money management Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597013/money-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081652/silver-teapot-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078769/brooch-and-earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Mary Fitzgerald
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079055/candlestick-c-1938-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Business investment png element, editable collage remix
Business investment png element, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790298/business-investment-png-element-editable-collage-remixView license
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073265/buttons-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080708/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Piggy bank, savings & finance illustration, editable design
Piggy bank, savings & finance illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816224/piggy-bank-savings-finance-illustration-editable-designView license
Rosette (1938) by Max Fernekes
Rosette (1938) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081310/rosette-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Kids financial literacy Instagram post template, editable text
Kids financial literacy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925499/kids-financial-literacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Iron Hatchet Head (c. 1938) by Sydney Roberts
Iron Hatchet Head (c. 1938) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080346/iron-hatchet-head-c-1938-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Business planning, editable collage remix design
Business planning, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785087/business-planning-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080824/pa-german-plate-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157361/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Franklyn Syres
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080706/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Money bag & gold coins png, finance remix, editable design
Money bag & gold coins png, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159137/money-bag-gold-coins-png-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080691/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Money saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Money saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Business success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Business success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9555485/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078814/butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566981/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView license
Wooden Stirrup (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
Wooden Stirrup (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082365/wooden-stirrup-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
Money bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158551/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081949/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Silk Lace (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Silk Lace (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077153/silk-lace-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Paper piggy bank background, money saving collage, editable design
Paper piggy bank background, money saving collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956474/paper-piggy-bank-background-money-saving-collage-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Business planning png element, editable collage remix
Business planning png element, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785418/business-planning-png-element-editable-collage-remixView license
Butter Molds (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Butter Molds (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078811/butter-molds-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
Happy valentine's day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Farm & kids book cover template
Farm & kids book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license