Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourcoinmoneypublic domainpaintingschocolateSilver Chocolate Pot (c. 1938) by Florence HastingsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 902 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3080 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPaper piggy bank, money saving collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806583/paper-piggy-bank-money-saving-collage-editable-designView licenseSilver Chocolate Pot (c. 1938) by Florence Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081587/silver-chocolate-pot-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseMoney management Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597013/money-management-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Teapot (c. 1938) by Florence Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081652/silver-teapot-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078769/brooch-and-earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079055/candlestick-c-1938-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness investment png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790298/business-investment-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073265/buttons-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080708/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licensePiggy bank, savings & finance illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816224/piggy-bank-savings-finance-illustration-editable-designView licenseRosette (1938) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081310/rosette-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseKids financial literacy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925499/kids-financial-literacy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIron Hatchet Head (c. 1938) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080346/iron-hatchet-head-c-1938-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness planning, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785087/business-planning-editable-collage-remix-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080824/pa-german-plate-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157361/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080706/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins png, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159137/money-bag-gold-coins-png-finance-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080691/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9555485/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseButter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078814/butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566981/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseWooden Stirrup (c. 1938) by Florence Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082365/wooden-stirrup-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseMoney bag & gold coins, finance remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158551/money-bag-gold-coins-finance-remix-editable-designView licenseTie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081949/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526318/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSilk Lace (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077153/silk-lace-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licensePaper piggy bank background, money saving collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956474/paper-piggy-bank-background-money-saving-collage-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness planning png element, editable collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785418/business-planning-png-element-editable-collage-remixView licenseButter Molds (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078811/butter-molds-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseHappy valentine's day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597446/happy-valentines-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license