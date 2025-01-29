rawpixel
Silver Cup (c. 1938) by Edward Jewett
artpublic domaindrawingsglasssilverphotocupcc0
Insulated tumbler png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14369756/insulated-tumbler-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081740/spur-c-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Cupboard (1938) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079541/cupboard-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Soup recipe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467161/soup-recipe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trunk (c. 1938) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082095/trunk-c-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Detail, Painted Decoration on Sanctuary Wall (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083302/detail-painted-decoration-sanctuary-wall-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511034/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Wooden Bell (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087228/wooden-bell-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Art of being fragile Instagram post template with portrait of Oscar Wilde, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23498827/image-face-person-artView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064896/chair-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Cafe logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966152/cafe-logo-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Cafe logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965426/cafe-logo-template-editable-textView license
Copper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089194/copper-vat-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Hand & drink line art, editable food design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940855/hand-drink-line-art-editable-food-design-setView license
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081565/silver-beaker-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Coffee and tea design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16241790/coffee-and-tea-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Saddle Bags (c. 1938) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081326/saddle-bags-c-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087092/wall-painting-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Hearty coffee Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18812398/hearty-coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067184/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058006/editable-victorian-glassware-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073997/copper-cruet-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Floral tea blends editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643420/floral-tea-blends-editable-poster-templateView license
Copper Cauldron (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073993/copper-cauldron-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Top view drinks set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15107536/top-view-drinks-set-editable-designView license
Mission Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067201/mission-bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Hands holding empty jar, donation & charity illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926094/hands-holding-empty-jar-donation-charity-illustration-editable-designView license
Bit (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082724/bit-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Victorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059178/png-20th-century-antique-artView license
Bench (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064294/bench-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Calming herbal tea Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470718/calming-herbal-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073989/copper-cruet-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView license
Wall Bracket, (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085079/wall-bracket-ecclesiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Tea time poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879310/tea-time-poster-templateView license
Goblet (c. 1939) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083636/goblet-c-1939-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license