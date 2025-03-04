Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugsilverphotocupSilver Mug (c. 1938) by Walter DoranOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 952 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3251 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081994/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licensePNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView licenseSmall Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081683/small-pitcher-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081039/pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081015/pitcher-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView licenseMolasses or Syrup Mug (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080620/molasses-syrup-mug-c-1938-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081826/stoneware-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseTea poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602753/tea-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNursing Bottle (c. 1938) by Christabel Scrymserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080668/nursing-bottle-c-1938-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089554/pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licensePottery Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081113/pottery-lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Cup (c. 1938) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081579/silver-cup-c-1938-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Caster (c. 1938) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081585/silver-caster-c-1938-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseWick Lamp (c. 1938) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082310/wick-lamp-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePewter Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080977/pewter-oil-lamp-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086967/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by Franklin Harthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067788/pewter-tankard-c-1936-franklin-hartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848776/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Mug (c. 1938) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081599/silver-mug-c-1938-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMug (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075935/mug-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseTin Teapot (c. 1938) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081975/tin-teapot-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePewter Tankard (c. 1936) by John Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067785/pewter-tankard-c-1936-john-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081712/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license