Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartswordpublic domaindrawingsknifephotodaggerantiqueSkewers and Holder (c. 1938) by Bernard KriegerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 742 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2533 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford and Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084681/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-mildred-ford-and-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseBecome the king poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084675/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseUnite & conquer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView licenseCandle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079010/candle-and-rush-light-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Albert Taxsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086744/skewers-and-holder-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424450/flash-tattoos-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079019/candle-holder-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseDragon poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475060/dragon-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePa. German Flatiron Holder (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080785/pa-german-flatiron-holder-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseDemon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1935) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063222/skewers-and-holder-c-1935-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseBrave knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1936) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071616/skewers-and-holder-c-1936-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078464/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseMake Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain licenseCrime book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView licenseTrammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseA majestic warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663463/majestic-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSpit (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081729/spit-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseDinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274213/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licenseTool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082013/tool-box-hasp-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licensePain quote Instagram post template, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8186426/pain-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-vintage-designView licenseMatch Holder (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086305/match-holder-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073113/bootjack-c-1937-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663671/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083548/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain licensePain quote Instagram story template, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8188784/pain-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082756/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license