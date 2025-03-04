rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Small Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassphotovasecan
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167005/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView license
Small Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Small Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081678/small-vase-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Crock (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079501/crock-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080812/pa-german-gravy-boat-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Small Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Small Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081687/small-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Jar (c. 1938) by William L Antrim
Pa. German Jar (c. 1938) by William L Antrim
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080807/pa-german-jar-c-1938-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Jug (c. 1940) by Paul Ward
Glass Jug (c. 1940) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085958/glass-jug-c-1940-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fenga
Silver Beaker (c. 1938) by Michael Fenga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081565/silver-beaker-c-1938-michael-fengaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080353/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066755/jug-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Bubble Effect
Bubble Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/24169941/bubble-effectView license
Scent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Scent Bottle (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081377/scent-bottle-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Insulated tumbler png mockup element, editable design
Insulated tumbler png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14369756/insulated-tumbler-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077849/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941442/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Silver Christening Bowl (1940) by Paul Ward
Silver Christening Bowl (1940) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086729/silver-christening-bowl-1940-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947673/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080377/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce png illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947672/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-png-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080372/jar-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView license
Two Gallon Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Two Gallon Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082111/two-gallon-crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Friends & friendship quote Facebook story template
Friends & friendship quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789761/friends-friendship-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077853/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953469/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Silver Christening Bowl (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Silver Christening Bowl (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077167/silver-christening-bowl-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
Canned food, pickles, ham, tomato sauce illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947674/canned-food-pickles-ham-tomato-sauce-illustration-editable-designView license
Vase (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Vase (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087064/vase-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079489/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079502/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license