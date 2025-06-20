rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Small Pot or Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingshandwritingphototextantique
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Two Gallon Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Two Gallon Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082111/two-gallon-crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079476/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079486/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crock (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074186/crock-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079522/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Boutique text
Boutique text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335720/boutique-textView license
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074205/crock-probably-19371938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
Flea market Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089339/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic torn note paper, editable design
Aesthetic torn note paper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162634/aesthetic-torn-note-paper-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079494/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089343/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
Spring festival poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Small Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Small Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081687/small-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089354/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic text
Aesthetic text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271292/aesthetic-textView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080377/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089333/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic torn note paper, editable design
Aesthetic torn note paper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146481/aesthetic-torn-note-paper-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080369/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080368/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Wonderful text
Wonderful text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271368/wonderful-textView license
Crock (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083255/crock-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081045/pitcher-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Destiny text
Destiny text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324016/destiny-textView license
Crock (1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089360/crock-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1953) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1953) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088846/crock-c-1953-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license