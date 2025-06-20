rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spade (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsrustphotoantiquecc0
Embrace the wilderness Instagram post template, editable text
Embrace the wilderness Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527422/embrace-the-wilderness-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082300/whale-oil-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hay Knife (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Hay Knife (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080197/hay-knife-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078752/broad-axe-head-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Binnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Binnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078628/binnacle-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081728/spokeshave-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Mechanism of Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Mechanism of Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086328/mechanism-eli-terry-clock-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pipe Wrench (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Pipe Wrench (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089530/pipe-wrench-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Hay Knife (c. 1938) by Alfonso Moreno
Hay Knife (c. 1938) by Alfonso Moreno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080189/hay-knife-c-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Calking Chisel Used in Milwaukee Ship Yard (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Calking Chisel Used in Milwaukee Ship Yard (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085450/calking-chisel-used-milwaukee-ship-yard-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088399/wick-trimmer-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084822/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Police Club and Belt (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Police Club and Belt (1939) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084311/police-club-and-belt-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup, aesthetic character design
Editable poster mockup, aesthetic character design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781430/editable-poster-mockup-aesthetic-character-designView license
Smoothing Plane (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Smoothing Plane (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086782/smoothing-plane-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Colonial Lamp (1938) by William Frank
Colonial Lamp (1938) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079384/colonial-lamp-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Weathered wall mockup, editable texture design
Weathered wall mockup, editable texture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10813950/weathered-wall-mockup-editable-texture-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082223/weather-vane-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Eye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secor
Eye Bolt (1938) by Clarence Secor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079849/eye-bolt-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Economy Sewing Supply Holder (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Economy Sewing Supply Holder (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079820/economy-sewing-supply-holder-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license