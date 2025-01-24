rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslampmugsparkphoto
Inspiring creativity poster template
Inspiring creativity poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814505/inspiring-creativity-poster-templateView license
Spark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
Spark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081720/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Inspiring creativity Instagram post template, editable text
Inspiring creativity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597370/inspiring-creativity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Dana
Small Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081683/small-pitcher-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Creative idea sticker, mixed media editable design
Creative idea sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703461/creative-idea-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Peg Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
Peg Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080948/peg-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Inspiring creativity Instagram story template
Inspiring creativity Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814503/inspiring-creativity-instagram-story-templateView license
"Sparking" Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
"Sparking" Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078449/sparking-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Inspiring creativity blog banner template
Inspiring creativity blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814502/inspiring-creativity-blog-banner-templateView license
Sperm Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
Sperm Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081726/sperm-oil-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Exchange ideas Instagram post template, editable text
Exchange ideas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902720/exchange-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071944/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Book and coffee png, education aesthetic, editable design
Book and coffee png, education aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9887770/book-and-coffee-png-education-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Dana
Spark Lamp (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071752/spark-lamp-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable rabbit wearing blue pajamas character watercolor design element set
Editable rabbit wearing blue pajamas character watercolor design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699225/editable-rabbit-wearing-blue-pajamas-character-watercolor-design-element-setView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Dana
Vase (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072274/vase-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Let the sparks fly quote, Napoleon editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Let the sparks fly quote, Napoleon editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9572630/let-the-sparks-fly-quote-napoleon-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bowl (1935/1942) by John Dana
Bowl (1935/1942) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068970/bowl-19351942-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Emotional support animal Instagram post template, editable text
Emotional support animal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599990/emotional-support-animal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tumbler (c. 1937) by John Dana
Tumbler (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077799/tumbler-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Great day quote Instagram story template
Great day quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854496/great-day-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Sponge Cup (c. 1936) by John Dana
Sponge Cup (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071771/sponge-cup-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Flip Glass (c. 1940) by John Dana
Flip Glass (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085877/flip-glass-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Cat disease Instagram post template, editable text
Cat disease Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599904/cat-disease-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081826/stoneware-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Editable rabbit wearing blue pajamas character watercolor design element set
Editable rabbit wearing blue pajamas character watercolor design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699222/editable-rabbit-wearing-blue-pajamas-character-watercolor-design-element-setView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Dana
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077512/sugar-bowl-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Exchange ideas Instagram post template, editable design
Exchange ideas Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508202/exchange-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Winter essentials design element set, editable design
Winter essentials design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186581/winter-essentials-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Lamp (1938) by John Dana
Lamp (1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080496/lamp-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Milk Bowl (c. 1936) by John Dana
Milk Bowl (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067143/milk-bowl-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
The Spark of Ideas Facebook post template with portrait Benjamin Franklin, original art illustration by Joseph Siffred…
The Spark of Ideas Facebook post template with portrait Benjamin Franklin, original art illustration by Joseph Siffred…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541455/image-art-vintage-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Dana
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086460/pitcher-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Spark creativity podcast post template
Spark creativity podcast post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776274/spark-creativity-podcast-post-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070259/pitcher-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Winter essentials design element set, editable design
Winter essentials design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186663/winter-essentials-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Water Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
Water Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072482/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license