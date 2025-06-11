rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Snaffle Bit (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingskangarookeyelectronics
Digital marketing Instagram post template, editable text
Digital marketing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596909/digital-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Iron Bit (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Iron Bit (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080328/iron-bit-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Social network Instagram post template, editable text
Social network Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597126/social-network-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Iron Bit (1939) by Ethel Dougan
Iron Bit (1939) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083819/iron-bit-1939-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Social media marketing Instagram post template, editable text
Social media marketing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597819/social-media-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Double Ox Yoke (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Double Ox Yoke (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079679/double-yoke-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Hand holding a key doodle, black background, editable design
Hand holding a key doodle, black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769177/hand-holding-key-doodle-black-background-editable-designView license
Fire Dogs or Andirons (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
Fire Dogs or Andirons (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079912/fire-dogs-andirons-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Increase your likes Instagram post template, editable text
Increase your likes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597866/increase-your-likes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081245/reredos-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny and eggs, png creative remix, editable design
Easter bunny and eggs, png creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070596/easter-bunny-and-eggs-png-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Bit Brace (1938) by Alfonso Moreno
Bit Brace (1938) by Alfonso Moreno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078655/bit-brace-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain license
Friendship Instagram post template, editable text
Friendship Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597680/friendship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Andirons (c. 1939) by Ethel Dougan
Andirons (c. 1939) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082501/andirons-c-1939-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny and eggs png, creative remix, editable design
Easter bunny and eggs png, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054407/easter-bunny-and-eggs-png-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081949/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny circle frame, creative remix, editable design
Easter bunny circle frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9098880/easter-bunny-circle-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Dumbbell of Crotullum (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Dumbbell of Crotullum (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079768/dumbbell-crotullum-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Easter bunny circle frame, creative remix, editable design
Easter bunny circle frame, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9098978/easter-bunny-circle-frame-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Sacristy Door at Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Sacristy Door at Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081333/sacristy-door-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Ask & answer Instagram post template, editable text
Ask & answer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597181/ask-answer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saddle Blanket (1939) by Ethel Dougan
Saddle Blanket (1939) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084473/saddle-blanket-1939-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Gardening club Instagram post template, editable text
Gardening club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597833/gardening-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carving "Soul in Purgatory" (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Carving "Soul in Purgatory" (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079123/carving-soul-purgatory-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license
Women sportswear blog banner template, editable text
Women sportswear blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602065/women-sportswear-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084827/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving closure Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving closure Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598285/thanksgiving-closure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Bracket Candleholder (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Wall Bracket Candleholder (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082158/wall-bracket-candleholder-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Questions & answers Instagram post template, editable text
Questions & answers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597283/questions-answers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Centaur Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Centaur Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079156/centaur-weather-vane-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Unlock potential Instagram post template, editable text
Unlock potential Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826495/unlock-potential-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clark
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082190/watch-key-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain license
Orchestra concert Instagram post template, editable text
Orchestra concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597380/orchestra-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Anchor Trip Hook (c. 1942) by William Frank
Anchor Trip Hook (c. 1942) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088462/anchor-trip-hook-c-1942-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Deep stretch Instagram post template, editable text
Deep stretch Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596670/deep-stretch-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081964/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Golf equipment Facebook post template
Golf equipment Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039487/golf-equipment-facebook-post-templateView license
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank (c. 1938) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082034/toy-bank-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Sports club Instagram post template, editable text
Sports club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597785/sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Glass Button Hook (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Glass Button Hook (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080022/glass-button-hook-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license