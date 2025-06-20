Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglasslampoilphotoSperm Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by John DanaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 950 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3242 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSummer drinks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932573/summer-drinks-poster-templateView licenseSperm Oil Lamp (1935/1942) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063290/sperm-oil-lamp-19351942-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseFree delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932563/free-delivery-poster-templateView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081720/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712151/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licenseLamp (1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080496/lamp-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseVase (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087062/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseLamp (1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066903/lamp-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075653/lamp-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseArt & wine workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12769053/art-wine-workshop-poster-templateView licensePeg Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080948/peg-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseGlass (1935/1942) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060712/glass-19351942-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072274/vase-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseCandlestick (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064577/candlestick-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539700/diwali-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081712/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTumbler (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077799/tumbler-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseChristmas Light (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065029/christmas-light-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseAlcoholism Instagram story template, original art illustration from Mikulas Galanda, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23204664/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082288/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseVirtual Diwali blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539666/virtual-diwali-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071961/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860168/wall-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCovered Compote (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065255/covered-compote-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086894/sugar-bowl-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseHouse of art blog banner template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23270510/image-sky-light-personView licenseBowl (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069933/bowl-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail 101, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17003190/cocktail-101-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072296/vase-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license