rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Spit (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Save
Edit Image
artswordwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifephotodagger
Become the king poster template
Become the king poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
Make Art Your Hobby poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597471/make-art-your-hobby-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Paper Knife (c. 1938) by Max Fernekes
Paper Knife (c. 1938) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080882/paper-knife-c-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
Kid's art class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597630/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Emile Cero
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082617/barber-pole-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain license
Unite & conquer poster template
Unite & conquer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView license
Trammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewett
Trammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Demon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Demon facing a warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664913/demon-facing-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079019/candle-holder-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license
Brave knight fantasy remix, editable design
Brave knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Black knight fantasy remix, editable design
Black knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Skewers and Holder (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081668/skewers-and-holder-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Crime book cover template
Crime book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14679751/crime-book-cover-templateView license
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081728/spokeshave-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
A majestic warrior fantasy remix, editable design
A majestic warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663463/majestic-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Ship's Trailboard (c. 1939) by Sadie Berman
Ship's Trailboard (c. 1939) by Sadie Berman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084586/ships-trailboard-c-1939-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495060/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Sturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Sturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081837/sturgeon-spear-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clark
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082198/watch-key-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157759/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clark
Watch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082190/watch-key-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain license
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
Flash tattoos poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Billethead (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
Billethead (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078622/billethead-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Knife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerd
Knife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain license
Beige paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Beige paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157764/beige-paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Chest Lock with Hasp (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Chest Lock with Hasp (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079184/chest-lock-with-hasp-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license