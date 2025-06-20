Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainfoodgunpaintingsphotoantiqueSpur (c. 1938) by Bertha SempleOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 936 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3195 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBeef jerky label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493006/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView licenseCabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079030/cabinet-doors-mission-san-jose-guadalupe-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640982/end-gun-violence-instagram-post-templateView licenseWooden Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082358/wooden-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseWatch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072468/watch-fob-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080585/mechanical-walking-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licensePuppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081186/puppet-liza-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseNegro Woman Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080653/negro-woman-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10704287/watercolor-grand-piano-editable-remix-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070013/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10809660/watercolor-grand-piano-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081741/spur-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10809514/watercolor-grand-piano-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDress Buckle (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065795/dress-buckle-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884735/watercolor-grand-piano-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Door Handle (1935/1942) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061009/iron-door-handle-19351942-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10412568/watercolor-grand-piano-editable-remix-designView licenseWood Chopper Puppet (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078251/wood-chopper-puppet-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10809941/watercolor-grand-piano-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCard for Spinning Wheel (c. 1938) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079078/card-for-spinning-wheel-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810152/watercolor-grand-piano-editable-remix-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070005/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884732/watercolor-grand-piano-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082975/cast-iron-toy-bank-c-1939-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10809860/watercolor-grand-piano-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePin and Earring Set (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067939/pin-and-earring-set-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884734/watercolor-grand-piano-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086830/spur-c-1940-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licensePuppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076583/puppet-mrs-shelby-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseWedding Ring (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078162/wedding-ring-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884718/watercolor-grand-piano-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076602/puppet-uncle-tom-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor grand piano, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10809750/watercolor-grand-piano-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Albert Pratthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081737/spur-c-1938-albert-prattFree Image from public domain license