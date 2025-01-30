rawpixel
Stand for Incense Burner (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Luxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and white
Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Editable white photo frame mockup
Pewter Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Scepter (Lumberjack Carving) (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
Candelabra (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Barn Decoration (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Lantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Lantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
Pa. German Cake Mold (1935/1942) by Walter Hochstrasser
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Lantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
Lantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Happy holidays Facebook story template
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Walter Hochstrasser
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
Pilot House Figure (Eagle) (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
