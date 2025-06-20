Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestar patternstaranimalbirdpatternartwatercolourpublic domainStar & Ring Quilt (c. 1938) by Manuel G RunyanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 834 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2846 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseApplique and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078502/applique-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSaddle Stirrup (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081320/saddle-stirrup-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseBookmark (Valentine) (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078689/bookmark-valentine-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346813/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseCoverlet-Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074094/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345904/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseThree Notch Survey Mark (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081946/three-notch-survey-mark-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333095/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseHair Pin (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075089/hair-pin-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345883/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseBaby Dress (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082523/baby-dress-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349849/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseApplique and Quilted Coverlet (1935/1942) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058808/applique-and-quilted-coverlet-19351942-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332275/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseCross (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074239/cross-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear and penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347102/polar-bear-and-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseAltar Rail Gate (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082475/altar-rail-gate-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer png, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345985/stag-deer-png-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseCross (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074245/cross-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348028/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHandmade Chair - Rawhide Seat (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083691/handmade-chair-rawhide-seat-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear png penguins, global warming editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347077/polar-bear-png-penguins-global-warming-editable-collage-artView licenseDutch Oven (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083422/dutch-oven-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349835/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseCartridge Box and Bullet (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073429/cartridge-box-and-bullet-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596671/coffee-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSunbonnet (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084843/sunbonnet-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347996/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilk Petticoat (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084614/silk-petticoat-fragment-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePitcher (1937) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044047/pitcher-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseFlying parrot editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13392663/flying-parrot-editable-design-community-remixView licenseStrap Hinges (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084802/strap-hinges-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sleeping on tree, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10390351/watercolor-sleeping-tree-editable-remix-designView licensePieced Quilt - "Star Pattern" (c. 1938) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080978/pieced-quilt-star-pattern-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sleeping on tree, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10711089/watercolor-sleeping-tree-editable-remix-designView licenseTailor's Bench (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081869/tailors-bench-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license