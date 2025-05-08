Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballsportsartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingssoftballSpur (c. 1938) by Robert W R TaylorOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 894 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3050 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088176/spur-c-1941-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597031/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDouble Rig Saddle (c. 1938) by Cecil Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079691/double-rig-saddle-c-1938-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560550/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088164/spur-c-1941-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseKids sports club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526804/kids-sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086822/spur-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526818/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVisiting Card Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088348/visiting-card-tray-c-1941-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseGame contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597121/game-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShip Chandler's Sign (c. 1940) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086706/ship-chandlers-sign-c-1940-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseAll sport items Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574708/all-sport-items-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCartridge Box and Bullet (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073429/cartridge-box-and-bullet-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598081/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaddle Cover (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell and Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086646/saddle-cover-c-1940-harry-mann-waddell-and-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseWooden Stirrup (c. 1938) by Florence Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082365/wooden-stirrup-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball classes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600319/baseball-classes-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeather Cartridge Case (1935/1942) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069286/leather-cartridge-case-19351942-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseCool wavy sneaker shoe mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670411/cool-wavy-sneaker-shoe-mockup-editable-designView licensePipe Bowl (c. 1938) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081013/pipe-bowl-c-1938-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600488/sport-camp-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083332/dolls-hat-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bear baseball player watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612951/png-art-baby-ballView licensePlate (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070268/plate-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseSports day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552392/sports-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSanto (c. 1937) by Ranka S Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076859/santo-c-1937-ranka-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseGame time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574678/game-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaddle Stirrup (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081320/saddle-stirrup-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseJunior team poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428507/junior-team-poster-templateView licenseWoman's Spur (c. 1940) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087230/womans-spur-c-1940-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bear baseball player watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612467/png-athlete-baseball-ballView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086827/spur-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball lessons Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213246/baseball-lessons-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086809/spur-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseTeam sports aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496960/team-sports-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086818/spur-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license