rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Statuette of a Dog (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Save
Edit Image
liondoganimalfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domain
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
Let it snow Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597334/let-snow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Statuette (c. 1939) by Yolande Delasser
Statuette (c. 1939) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084764/statuette-c-1939-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Merry Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597318/merry-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074185/crock-c-19371938-yolande-delasser-and-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery animal head, editable design element remix set
Embroidery animal head, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381610/embroidery-animal-head-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Statuette (1935/1942) by Yolande Delasser
Statuette (1935/1942) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069671/statuette-19351942-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Be a leader blog banner template, editable text
Be a leader blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596769/leader-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Baking Dish (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Baking Dish (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064184/baking-dish-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Courage & success quote blog banner template, editable text
Courage & success quote blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596724/courage-success-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080407/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable polygon animal design element set
Editable polygon animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15225262/editable-polygon-animal-design-element-setView license
Medicine Man (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Medicine Man (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075848/medicine-man-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559313/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080372/jar-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Walking animal character, editable design element set
Walking animal character, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13688551/walking-animal-character-editable-design-element-setView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079491/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Spa woman illustration, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Spa woman illustration, spiritual elements remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11720136/spa-woman-illustration-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080371/jar-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram story template, editable text
Achieve success Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708381/achieve-success-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080412/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template, editable text
Achieve success Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708376/achieve-success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079488/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Birthday poster template, editable text and design
Birthday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708208/birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075495/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Leadership workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Leadership workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597918/leadership-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080404/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080425/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074204/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080427/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pennsylvania German Puzzle Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Pennsylvania German Puzzle Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080961/pennsylvania-german-puzzle-jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075565/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success blog banner template, editable text
Achieve success blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708379/achieve-success-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Crock with Cover (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Crock with Cover (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079536/crock-with-cover-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067425/pa-german-plate-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license