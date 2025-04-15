rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stone Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Save
Edit Image
stoneartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugphotocup
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081826/stoneware-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
PNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081033/pitcher-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Water Pitcher (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082219/water-pitcher-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Cream Pitcher (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079478/cream-pitcher-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView license
Glass Perfume Bottle (c. 1939) by Isabelle De Strange
Glass Perfume Bottle (c. 1939) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083634/glass-perfume-bottle-c-1939-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Brocade Costume (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
Brocade Costume (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078756/brocade-costume-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Small Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Dana
Small Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081683/small-pitcher-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081039/pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Pitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081015/pitcher-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Glass Pitcher (c. 1940) by Elisabeth Fulda
Glass Pitcher (c. 1940) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085952/glass-pitcher-c-1940-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Bishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
Bishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064333/bishop-hill-pitcher-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Toby Pottery Jug (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrill
Toby Pottery Jug (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081996/toby-pottery-jug-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Beverly Chichester
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084263/pitcher-c-1939-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848776/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
Bennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064296/bennington-pitcher-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Rug or Wall Hanging (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
Rug or Wall Hanging (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076804/rug-wall-hanging-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086470/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license