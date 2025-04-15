Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagestoneartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugphotocupStone Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De StrangeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1039 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3456 x 3993 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081826/stoneware-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licensePNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081033/pitcher-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1938) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082219/water-pitcher-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079478/cream-pitcher-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView licenseGlass Perfume Bottle (c. 1939) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083634/glass-perfume-bottle-c-1939-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseBrocade Costume (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078756/brocade-costume-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseSmall Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081683/small-pitcher-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081039/pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848060/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081015/pitcher-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Pitcher (c. 1940) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085952/glass-pitcher-c-1940-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licenseBishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064333/bishop-hill-pitcher-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseToby Pottery Jug (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081996/toby-pottery-jug-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885843/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849040/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1939) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084263/pitcher-c-1939-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848776/watercolor-teacup-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseSyrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848899/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBennington Pitcher (c. 1936) by Margaret Stottlemeyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064296/bennington-pitcher-c-1936-margaret-stottlemeyerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10698707/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor teacup, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848390/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView licenseRug or Wall Hanging (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076804/rug-wall-hanging-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10691763/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086470/pitcher-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885786/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license