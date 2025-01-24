Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebookpatternartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsfloorphotoStencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Edward DiGenneroOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3158 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128014/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseStencilled Floor (c. 1938) by Jerome Hoxiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081791/stencilled-floor-c-1938-jerome-hoxieFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame, editable realistic wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887516/picture-frame-editable-realistic-wallView licenseEmbroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066420/hooked-rug-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseStreet wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068209/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseDonate today Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597111/donate-today-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081198/quilt-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseReading nooks Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460438/reading-nooks-facebook-story-templateView licenseCotton Thread Scarf (c. 1938) by Walter W Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079431/cotton-thread-scarf-c-1938-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseDonate to charity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597194/donate-charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079441/coverlet-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseDigital marketing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600104/digital-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1938) by Alfonso Umanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080255/hooked-rug-c-1938-alfonso-umanaFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467946/abstract-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080392/jerga-carpet-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseMystery book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271060/mystery-book-poster-templateView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081219/quilt-patches-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825267/bedtime-stories-poster-templateView licenseClamp (c. 1938) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079329/clamp-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseGreen mind poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270438/green-mind-poster-templateView licenseValance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088356/valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824386/magical-forest-poster-templateView licenseQuilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081233/quilt-patches-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseDamask Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079548/damask-coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275765/childrens-book-poster-templateView licensePenny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080958/penny-bank-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseTextile Samples (c. 1938) by Paul Kellyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081947/textile-samples-c-1938-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain licenseBranding strategy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599728/branding-strategy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081207/quilt-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLace Scarf (c. 1937) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075620/lace-scarf-c-1937-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseWooden frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262042/wooden-frame-mockup-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080731/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license